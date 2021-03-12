How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Game on March 12, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In the Pittsburgh area, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Pirates games all season long.

If you are a Blue Jays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.