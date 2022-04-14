How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
- TV: MASN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.
Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Hayes leads Pirates against the Nationals following 4-hit performance
Washington Nationals (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3)
Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Nationals +108; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals after Ke’Bryan Hayes had four hits against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home last season. The Pirates scored 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.1.
Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)