How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

It’s football season in the northeast! In the Steel City of Pittsburgh, that means it’s once again time to cheer on the beloved Steelers as they attempt to improve on their 9-8 record from a season ago. Pittsburgh games will appear on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC as well as Paramount+, Peacock The team looks loaded on offense and defense, and head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season during his 16-year tenure. Find out if he can make it 17 in a row with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Season

About 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Season

The Steelers are expecting big things from second-year signal caller Kenny Pickett this year after the quarterback surprised many pundits by showing above-average play last season. Pickett will rely on receiver George Pickens to help him continue his growth. Defensively the team will welcome back star pass rusher T.J. Watt after an injury-riddled 2022 campaign.

The 2023 NFL season will feature flexible scheduling for games from Week 5 onward. Check out the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers FOX
Sept. 18 2 8:15 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns (“MNF”) ABC
Sept. 24 3 8:20 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens CBS
Oct. 15 6 BYE
Oct. 22 7 4:05 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams FOX
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars CBS
Nov. 2 9 8:15 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans (“TNF”) Prime Video
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers CBS
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. vs Arizona Cardinals CBS
Dec. 7 14 8:15 p.m. vs. New England Patriots (“TNF”) Prime Video
Dec. 17 15 TBD @ Indianapolis Colts TBD
Dec. 24 16 4:30 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals NBC, Peacock
Jan. 31 17 4:05 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks FOX
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Baltimore Ravens TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will prevent Steelers fans from watching games via local broadcast channels and ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN+?

Yes, the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Hulu + Live TV?

Absolutely, Hulu + Live TV carries all channels needed to stream the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Paramount+?

Definitely. The Steelers will play multiple games on CBS this season, and each of the will be available to stream live with Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Peacock?

Yes, the Steelers are scheduled to appear on “Sunday Night Football twice this season: in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and for their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Both games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Prime Video?

Yes, twice. The Steelers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, and the New England Patriots in Week 14. Both “Thursday Night Football” games will be available nationally on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sling TV?

Pittsburgh-area fans don’t get local channels with Sling TV, but any Steelers games airing on ESPN will be available with the service.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Steelers or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV carries ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC in the Pittsburgh market.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Watch Expert Predictions About the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Season

