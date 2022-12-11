Where to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Game Live Online on December 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Fox.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox and NFL Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream Fox and NFL Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox and NFL Network.

Can You Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on NFL+?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game. You would be able to stream Fox and NFL Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Preview: New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not.

Especially in December.

Ben Roethlisberger’s retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they’ve done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.

It takes two to tango, and they’re a great dance partner,” Tomlin said. “Collectively, man, we’ve produced some quality moments for football lovers. It’s just cool to be a part of something like that.

Albeit anxiety-inducing at times, though neither Tomlin nor Harbaugh would have it any other way. Their 32nd meeting — the second-most by two head coaches in NFL history — carries a vibe similar to the first 31. Even with the Steelers (5-7) in essentially a transition year with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett taking over for Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh and the Ravens (8-4) eyeing the start of a stretch run without Jackson, who’s dealing with a knee injury and could be out multiple weeks.

I understand it’s still the Steelers, and you’ve got to come with that mindset regardless of who’s out there – that you’ve got to go out there and play your best ball,” Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser said. “So, it would be nice to still have him (Ben Roethlisberger) there. He’s a great player, (and) I definitely respect him, but I’m looking forward to this week.

Pittsburgh has won three of four to breathe life into its very faint postseason hopes, though the Steelers’ wiggle room is essentially gone thanks to a 2-6 start.

While Baltimore is in a far more comfortable position, nothing has come easy. The Ravens needed a last-second touchdown dive by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to escape against Denver and now head to a place where they’ve only had sporadic success with a quarterback who is just 1-3 as a starter.

The Steelers have won four straight in a series typically defined by rugged, low-scoring affairs. It figures to be more of the same this time around.

I feel like both teams go out and get tough players, gritty players,” Ravens safety Chuck Clark said. “When those two teams clash on the field, that’s what the result is, that you see a tough, hard-fought game all the time.

Pickett spent five years next door at the University of Pittsburgh, essentially getting absorbed into the rivalry through osmosis. He has overcome a shaky start to his career by settling down in recent weeks, avoiding the kind of mistakes that plagued him earlier in the year to help the Steelers reach the fringe of the playoff race.

A loss and Pittsburgh’s improbable shot at playing deep into January likely disappears. Then again, isn’t that what Tomlin lovingly refers to as “December football’ is all about?

I think the intensity is amped up, obviously,” Pickett said. “It’s a big week. If you keep winning, every game gets bigger. So, that’s what we’re going to continue to just focus on, coming out of stadiums with wins.

ON THE HUNT(LEY)

Huntley is no stranger to the Steelers. He started in place of Jackson in the 2021 season finale, throwing for 141 yards and running for 72 more in what became a 16-13 Pittsburgh victory that helped the Steelers slip into the playoffs.

He hardly looked cowed by the stage last week against the Broncos, calmly leading the Ravens on a 91-yard drive in the final minutes, covering the last 2 with a designed run that was Jackson-esque.

(Huntley) has a good command of the offense, (and) the guys trust him,” Baltimore tackle Morgan Moses said. “That’s the biggest thing — is trust. Trust that he’s going to do the right thing to lead us, and I know he’s preparing hard. He’s been around; he’s played a lot of football.

PICKING ON PICKENS?

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has already put together a resume filled with impressive catches during the first 12 games of his career. He also, however, is still learning how to control his emotions.

Cameras caught Pickens demonstrably upset during last week’s victory over the Falcons, a game in which he had just one catch for 2 yards while playing not far from where won a national championship last season at Georgia.

Pickens downplayed his behavior, saying he’s hardly the first wide receiver who got upset because he wants to be involved in the offense. Tomlin and Pickett both came to Pickens’ defense.

George is a competitor,” Pickett said. “That’s the thing about receivers, you only get so many opportunities and that’s why we have to definitely take advantage of the little ones that we do get. We’ll continue to push forward.