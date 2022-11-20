How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Game Live Online on November 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ESPN and NFL Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ESPN and NFL Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ESPN and NFL Network.

Can You Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL+?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. You would be able to stream ESPN and NFL Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Preview: Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.

What threatened to be a return to the “same old Bengals” instead looks like a mirage as the longtime AFC North rivals prepare for the rematch Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Cincinnati (5-4) has won five of seven following an 0-2 start and enters the second half looking as dangerous as it did a year ago, when Joe Burrow’s learning curve accelerated and the club finally took flight.

“I think it’s important that you play your best football in the back half of the season,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s what we have to be hell-bent on doing … We’ve had a great mindset before, but now it’s time to really lock in and focus, and so I think we’ve got the right mentality for that.”

Pittsburgh’s stunner in the opener came at a heavy price. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt went down late in the second half with a torn left pectoral, preceding a skid the Steelers hope came to a halt last week against New Orleans, when Watt returned to help spark a 20-10 win that breathed life — at least temporarily — into their season.

Sweeping the Bengals would go a long way toward validating Pittsburgh’s belief it can still make noise in 2022. Time, however, is running out quickly.

“We acknowledge that this is a really big game,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Every time you win, the subsequent one gets bigger. So that’s our agenda, to keep making sure that they all get a little bit bigger.”

LOOKING TO MIXON

After being a non-factor for most of the season, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon had a breakout game in the Bengals’ Nov. 6 rout of Carolina.

Before that performance, Mixon was averaging 3.4 yards per carry, had only three plays of more than 15 yards and scored just three touchdowns. Against the Panthers, Mixon averaged 7 yards per carry in rushing for 153 with four touchdowns. He added another 58 receiving yards and a TD catch.

Mixon will try to sustain that momentum against a run defense that certainly looked better with Watt’s No. 90 manning his usual perch at the end of the line of scrimmage. Pittsburgh held New Orleans to just 29 yards rushing, though Mixon presents a significantly stiffer test.

“If Joe Mixon runs on us, that doesn’t leave us much of a chance,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.

PICKETT’S PROGRESS

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett watched the Week 1 win from the sideline as Mitch Trubisky’s backup. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft will have a far different vantage point as he makes his first start against another team from the AFC North.

Pickett managed to avoid throwing an interception for the first time in his brief career last week against the Saints, though he did absorb six sacks, some of them because he held onto the ball too long.

“Sometimes, Kenny gets Kenny in trouble,” Tomlin said. “But that’s just the nature of being a young guy.”

NO WORD ON CHASE

The Bengals had no update on injured receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but he was still on crutches this week as his hip injury heals. He’s expected to miss a few more weeks.

In other injury news, defensive back Dax Hill (shoulder) is day to day, coach Zac Taylor said.

Cincinnati’s run defense could get a boost if nose tackle D.J. Reader is ready to play. Reader, a key player in the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl last season, was cleared to return to practice this week and if all goes well could be activated for Sunday’s game. Reader injured a knee in Week 3 and hasn’t played since, but the seven-year veteran said he’s feeling good.

Backup safety Brandon Wilson, who hasn’t played this season because of a knee injury, also was cleared to return to practice.

READY TO RUN?

One of the NFL’s worst rushing offenses took a step forward against New Orleans as the Steelers piled up 217 yards on the ground. Najee Harris ran for a season-best 99 yards and four players had a run of at least 20 yards, the first time Pittsburgh has done that in a game in 11 years.

Cohesion among a steadily improving offensive line has helped. There were ample running lanes for ballcarriers to find, a tribute to the chemistry the line has been chipping away at since the start of training camp.

“When those guys have an opportunity to log snaps together and they have shared experiences and benefits from that,” Tomlin said. “When they don’t, and then there’s moving people around and the inclusion of different people, then obviously it slows down progress.”