How to Watch AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Live For Free on Your TV Without Cable

On Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and their streaming service Peacock.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

The game will be airing on NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be the first NFL playoff game to ever live stream on Peacock.

This is the Cleveland Browns first playoff game in nearly twenty years, but it won’t be without some adversity. Due to a COVID outbreak, the team will be without their first-year coach and haven’t been able to practice on the field all week.

It will be QB Baker Mayfield’s first playoff game and he will be looking to WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb for points.

This is the second game against the Steelers in as many weeks, with Cleveland defeating Pittsburgh last Sunday to sneak into the playoffs. However, last week, Pittsburgh was without QB Ben Roethlisberger, who returns to the field for this playoff matchup.

