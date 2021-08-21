How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Detroit Lions from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WJBK, and KDKA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on KDKA, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on WJBK, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Detroit WNEM (CBS/5 - Saginaw)

WSYM (FOX/47 - Lansing)

WXMI (FOX/17 - Grand Rapids)

WFQX (FOX/32 - Traverse City MI)

WUPW (FOX/36 - Toledo OH)

WJMN (CBS/3 - Escanaba MI) Pittsburgh WTAJ (CBS/10 - Altoona)

WHP (CBS/21 - Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)

WFXP (FOX/66 - Erie)

WCMH (NBC/4 - Columbus OH)

WKBN (CBS/27 - Youngstown OH)

WTOV (FOX/9.2 - Wheeling WV)

WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)

KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)

KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.