How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

Is this one of the best matchups of Week 1? It certainly features two teams which pundits expect a lot out of this season in the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you can watch this clash of titans on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. The 9ers were one win from a Super Bowl last season, while the Steelers will try to sustain Mike Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing season. You can see this matchup on a live TV streaming service.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field | 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers game will be streaming on Fox. You can also stream Fox on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a remarkable streak under head coach Mike Tomlin. In 16 seasons, Tomlin has never had a losing record and finished last year 9-8. The AFC North looks to be a gauntlet this year, but the Steelers have to like their chances after seeing marked improvement as last season progressed from new quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has clearly built a great deal of chemistry with second-year receiver George Pickens, and a revamped offensive line has the team feeling optimistic about its ability to move the ball. The defense still features star power like T.J. Watt, and rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and cement his own Steelers legacy.

The San Francisco 49ers are returning much of the team that came one win from competing in the Super Bowl last year. Quarterback Brock Purdy appears fully healthy after tearing a ligament in his throwing elbow in the NFC Championship game, and he’s surrounded by weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Pass-rusher Nick Bosa got his new contract just in time to join the team for Week 1, and the 49ers defense figures to be as stout as ever with linebacker Fred Warner patrolling the middle of the field. What’s the ceiling for Kyle Shanahan’s team this year? Is there one?

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You can also stream ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network with the service.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. This impasse began in early July, and there have been no public reports of progress, but like all retrans and carriage fee disputes, football has a way of encouraging negotiation, so a resolution could occur at any point.

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry the network, but only in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live in one of the regions listed below, you are able to stream the 49ers-Steelrs game, but if not, you should probably explore some of our other recommended options.

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Fox with YouTube TV.

If the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is not airing on TV in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option.

Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

If the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.