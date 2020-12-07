How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Monday, December 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Washington Football Team from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Because of the change of the NFL schedule due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh/Washington game was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 5pm ET. Unlike last week’s game that ended up being played on Wednesday night, this matchup isn’t going to be nationally televised.

According to 506Sports, about a third of the country will receive the game on FOX, while the rest will need NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the game.

It will be carried on FOX in the following markets: Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Dayton, Detroit, Hartford, Kansas City, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Norfolk, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Tampa, and Washington.

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020

Not everyone is eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket Online (usually just those in apartments or dorms), however, but if you are — they offer a 7-Day Free Trial. That means you would be able to catch the game tonight, as well as all the games next Sunday before your trial expires.

If you are in a market that gets the game on FOX, you can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.