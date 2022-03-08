How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the Boston College Eagles from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Boston College Eagles

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Boston College on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College game.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers and Boston College Eagles meet in ACC Tournament

Boston College Eagles (11-19, 6-14 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -2; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers play the Boston College Eagles in the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 8-11 at home. Pittsburgh allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-14 in conference games. Boston College gives up 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 69-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 21 points, and Femi Odukale led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.