How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the #7 Duke Blue Devils from Petersen Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Pittsburgh vs. Duke game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Duke game.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: Hugley leads Pittsburgh against No. 7 Duke after 20-point game

Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after John Hugley scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 85-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 8-10 at home. Pittsburgh gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-3 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 20-4 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers and Blue Devils face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugley is scoring 14.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.