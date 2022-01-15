 Skip to Content
How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the Louisville Cardinals from Petersen Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: Louisville plays Pittsburgh after Curry's 22-point game

Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Sydney Curry scored 22 points in Louisville’s 79-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. El Ellis led the Cardinals with 18 points, and Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Malik Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

