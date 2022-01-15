How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the Louisville Cardinals from Petersen Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: Louisville plays Pittsburgh after Curry's 22-point game

Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Sydney Curry scored 22 points in Louisville’s 79-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. El Ellis led the Cardinals with 18 points, and Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Malik Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.