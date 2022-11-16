How to Watch Michigan vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the #22 Michigan Wolverines. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game on ESPNU with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan game.

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: No. 22 Michigan plays Pittsburgh following Dickinson's 31-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines visit the Pittsburgh Panthers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 88-83 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan went 5-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Wolverines gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.