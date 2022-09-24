How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Pittsburgh Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #24 Pittsburgh Panthers face the Rhode Island Rams from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside a ACC market, you will need to add the fubo Extra add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Rhode Island vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: No. 24 Pitt hosts Rhode Island, Narduzzi's alma mater

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi has always been a fixer. A project guy. It doesn’t matter if it’s painting an office or slowly building a program, the Pittsburgh coach is always drawn to something that keeps his hands or his mind busy.

Rhode Island gave him a chance to do both.

Narduzzi spent three years playing for the Rams in the late 1980s as a linebacker who got by more on moxie than talent. The son of a coach, Narduzzi admits he had an 8-millimeter film projector in his dorm room so he could go over game tape. He returned to his alma mater in the mid-1990s as a position coach and then a defensive coordinator, a relentless bundle of energy who didn’t have an “off” switch.

“It was just one thing after another (with him),” said Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell, who first met Narduzzi when both were on staff with the Rams. “I’d go to his house and he’d be like, ‘Hey, I cut a hole in the wall and put in a closet.’ He was just always on the go, always thinking.”

Fast forward a quarter century and not much as changed for Narduzzi. Mentally anyway.

“He’s the same guy (now),” Powell said before adding with a laugh, “except he had abs (back then).”

The 56-year-old Narduzzi is still geared toward thinking about what’s next, one of the reasons he’s not particularly interested into turning Saturday’s game between the 24th-ranked Panthers (2-1) and Rhode Island (2-1) into a football version of “This is Your Life.”

The visit by the Rams is a way for Narduzzi to repay the school for all of it done for him, yes. And his memories of his 10-plus years in the Ocean State are fond ones. But when the ball is kicked off, he’s going to be focused on making sure Pitt doesn’t stub its toe against an FCS program before Atlantic Coast Conference play begins next week against Georgia Tech.

“I think our guys are mature enough, they understand,” Narduzzi said. “They’ve learned from the past.”

It certainly looked that way last week at Western Michigan. On the road for the first time with a third-string quarterback, Pitt avenged an upset home loss to the Broncos in 2021 by grinding out a 34-13 victory.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Yarnell threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, though Narduzzi indicated USC transfer Kedon Slovis should be available. Slovis served as Yarnell’s backup last Saturday after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the first half of an overtime loss to Tennessee on Sept. 10.

Narduzzi joked the coaching staff might have to tie Slovis up to keep him off the field, though a little bit of Slovis might go a long way for the Panthers, who have rediscovered their ground game after relying heavily on former quarterback Kenny Pickett over the last few seasons.

Junior Israel Abanikanda currently leads the ACC in rushing with 307 yards, including 133 against Western Michigan on 31 carries.

“As the game went, he got stronger,” Powell said. “He got stronger when you could tell the opponent was wearing down. You looked out there at him and he wasn’t fatigued.”

Abanikanda’s emergence has come with sophomore Rodney Hammond out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, though Vincent Davis — buried on the depth chart after a sluggish training camp — added 81 yards against the Broncos.

It’s that kind of depth that may be the biggest difference between the Panthers now and the program Narduzzi inherited when he took over in December 2014. Pitt is dealing with injury issues along the offensive line, at wide receiver — leading pass catcher Jared Wayne’s status is unknown after he left the Western Michigan game after taking a high hit — and elsewhere and still look like a legitimate threat to defend the ACC title they won a year ago.

Narduzzi is encouraged but also a little anxious. Last week was promising. But it was last week. As always, he’s fixated on what’s next.

“We have to keep going, keep progressing,” he said. “ We’ll find out where we are here in a few weeks.”