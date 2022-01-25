How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Panthers face the Syracuse Orange from Petersen Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on fuboTV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on Sling TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview: Syracuse faces Pittsburgh, aims to break road slide

Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse travels to Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Panthers are 7-7 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Orange are 3-5 in conference matchups. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Orange won the last meeting 77-61 on Jan. 12. Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points to help lead the Orange to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Boeheim is averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.