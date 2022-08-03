How to Watch Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ At-Home Without Going to Theaters

Before he was rolling around on Andy’s floor, the space hero from “Toy Story” had a galaxy’s worth of adventure! Coming to Disney+ this week, the Pixar sci-fi film “Lightyear” explores the origin of the Space Ranger as he embarks on a new mission from Star Command. Join Buzz as he makes new friends and tackles old enemies in this animated feature. Get ready to go to infinity… and beyond on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Lightyear’

About ‘Lightyear’

Star Command offers citizens of the galaxy the chance to make a difference, and fledgling Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear is ready for the challenge. On a routine visit to an inhabited world, he and his crew must make a quick escape that leaves them marooned on the surface! As they search for a way back to their lives, Buzz embarks on a series of test flights that end up taking him to places — and times — he never thought he’d see!

The idea for “Lightyear” has been floating around Pixar since the 2000 release of “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins,” which explored the idea that Buzz was a fictional character within the fictionalized “Toy Story” films themselves. Director and writer Angus McLane wanted to show the movie that Andy would have seen that inspired his love of Buzz. McLane took his own inspiration from the sci-fi classics he grew up with as a kid. The voice cast includes Christopher Evans (“Avengers: Endgame”), Peter Sohn, and Keke Palmer (“Nope”).

Can You Stream ‘Lightyear’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial at this time. Current and new subscribers will have access to the film on Wednesday, August 3.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Lightyear’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.