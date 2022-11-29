How to Watch ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

There are few topics so ubiquitous, yet so frequently uncomfortable to talk about as human sexuality. Despite being a key factor in the continuance of our species, people get undeniably awkward when talking about sex. Actress Cara Delevingne aims to change that with her new docuseries “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” coming to Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 29. You can watch the entire six-episode series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’

About ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’

The spectrum of sexuality can be one of the most wonderful and confounding aspects of humanity. From gay to straight, and asexual to hypersexual, every person on Earth experiences sexuality differently. Cara Delevingne wants to explore those spectrums more fully, and see if she can provide a unique perspective on the subject.

Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people, and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

