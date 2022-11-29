 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

There are few topics so ubiquitous, yet so frequently uncomfortable to talk about as human sexuality. Despite being a key factor in the continuance of our species, people get undeniably awkward when talking about sex. Actress Cara Delevingne aims to change that with her new docuseries “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” coming to Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 29. You can watch the entire six-episode series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’

About ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’

The spectrum of sexuality can be one of the most wonderful and confounding aspects of humanity. From gay to straight, and asexual to hypersexual, every person on Earth experiences sexuality differently. Cara Delevingne wants to explore those spectrums more fully, and see if she can provide a unique perspective on the subject.

Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people, and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

Can You Stream ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ For Free?

If you’re not a Hulu user already, you can! Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial to either of its subscription tiers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.