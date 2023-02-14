How to Watch ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you need a little Valentine’s Day viewing this year, Hulu has you covered! The service will debut a new six-episode documentary series titled “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The show features Delevingne traveling the world to discuss the things that make us all human, and the wide spectrum of human sexuality. Snuggle up with your partner, or just curl up and watch solo as Delevingne breaks down all things bird-and-bee related. You can watch “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’

About ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’

The spectrum of sexuality can be one of the best, and also one of the most and profoundly confusing aspects of humanity. From gay to straight, and asexual to hypersexual, every person on Earth experiences sexuality differently, and it can be difficult to wrap one’s head around the idea that not everyone expresses sexuality in the same way. Cara Delevingne wants to explore these conundrums more fully, and see if she can provide a unique perspective on the subject.

Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people, and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

The series was originally scheduled to be released in November 2022, but recent health troubles for Delevingne caused Hulu to delay its release until Tuesday, Feb. 14.

