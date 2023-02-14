 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

If you need a little Valentine’s Day viewing this year, Hulu has you covered! The service will debut a new six-episode documentary series titled “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The show features Delevingne traveling the world to discuss the things that make us all human, and the wide spectrum of human sexuality. Snuggle up with your partner, or just curl up and watch solo as Delevingne breaks down all things bird-and-bee related. You can watch “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’

About ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’

The spectrum of sexuality can be one of the best, and also one of the most and profoundly confusing aspects of humanity. From gay to straight, and asexual to hypersexual, every person on Earth experiences sexuality differently, and it can be difficult to wrap one’s head around the idea that not everyone expresses sexuality in the same way. Cara Delevingne wants to explore these conundrums more fully, and see if she can provide a unique perspective on the subject.

Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people, and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

The series was originally scheduled to be released in November 2022, but recent health troubles for Delevingne caused Hulu to delay its release until Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Can You Stream ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ For Free?

If you’re not a Hulu user already, you can! Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial to either of its subscription tiers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Planet Sex With Cara Delevinge'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.