How to Watch ‘Play-Doh Squished’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Play-Doh Squished” is a family-friendly competition series that puts kids’ and adults’ creativity to the ultimate test. Hosted by Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), the Amazon Freevee Original series gives contestants a chance to show off their skills in making elaborate Play-Doh creations. One new episode drops every Friday through February 24. You can watch the “Play-Doh Squished” premiere on Friday, Nov. 11 with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘Play-Doh Squished’

When : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 TV: Freevee

Freevee Stream: Watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

About ‘Play-Doh Squished’

In “Play-Doh Squished,” three teams will compete in a series of challenges, which require speed, artistry, and skill. First, they will take on a mini-challenge. Then, they must make it through an obstacle course. The final test is to create an “epic Play-Doh world.”

The trailer teases that the competition is fierce, but there are plenty of laughs along the way too. At the end of the fun competition, just one team will win, while the others will be squished.

Throughout the season, guest judges will be a part of the action and decide who has the best Play-Doh skills and creativity. They include Wells Adams, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Julie Bowen, D’Arcy Carden, “Young Dylan” Gilmer, Tony Hale, Chloe Kim, Marshawn Lynch, Alyssa Milano, Madison Pettis, Jay Pharoah, Jaime Pressly, Francia Raisa, Rob Riggle, and Kristen Schaal.

Can You Watch ‘Play-Doh Squished’ for Free on Freevee?

You can watch “Play-Doh Squished” for free with ads on Freevee, which is a free streaming service that offers a variety of titles, including both live and on-demand content.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Play-Doh Squished’ on Freevee?

“Play-Doh Squished” on Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch amazonfreevee.com Freevee Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV. … Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film. If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available. Watch $0 / month amazonfreevee.com