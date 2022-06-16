How to Watch ‘Players’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The masterminds behind Netflix’s “American Vandal” take on the e-sports scene with their irreverent Paramount+ mockumentary “Players.” The new series will follow the video game professional Creamcheese as he tries to fulfill his lifelong ambitions while dealing with a young upstart that may place his plans in jeopardy. You can stream “Players” on June 16 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About ‘Players’

In the world of e-sports, “League of Legends” stands as one of the most popular team-based strategy games online. Creamcheese, with his team Fugitive Gaming, has been playing the game competitively for over seven years. Though he has amassed immense popularity, the celebutante still longs to win his first championship.

While contending with his ego, the Fugitive Gaming group also brings in the bright new star Organizm, a young prodigy who excels at “League” but may not be the team player they are all hoping for. With Organizm’s popularity on the rise and fans tiring of Creamcheese’s annoying schtick, the current face of e-sports gaming may not have what it takes to pull off his long-awaited victory.

Though “League of Legends” is featured heavily in the series, its publisher Riot Games was not directly involved in the project. Even so, showrunners Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault make the game studio’s presence felt via gameplay footage, asset use and cameos from industry professionals such as real-life star Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon. This level of integration elevates the comedy series from a general parody to a genre-specific love letter to the popular team-based strategy game.

