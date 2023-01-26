How to Watch ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Natasha Lyonne is headed back to streaming, this time in the new series “Poker Face” coming to Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 26. The series stars Lyonne as Charlie, a woman with the ability to tell when someone is lying beyond a shadow of a doubt. Throughout the season, Charlie’s special power will lead her through explosive adventures and puzzling mysteries that would stump even the most analytical-minded among us. You can watch Poker Face: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Poker Face' Series Premiere
How good is your poker face? You’ll have to be pretty darn good indeed to sneak a lie past Charlie Cale. She’s a former casino worker who’s seen it all, which has given her the innate ability to determine with concrete certainty whether or not someone is lying to her.
“Poker Face” will follow Charlie as she’s forced to leave her job and life behind, and head out on the road. She hits the highways in her Plymouth Barracuda, and at every stop encounters a new cast of characters with mysteries and secrets of their own. Inevitably, Charlie becomes embroiled in their strange crimes, and her truth-seeking abilities make each episode a mystery she can’t help but solve.
The first three episodes of “Poker Face” will debut on Thursday, Jan. 26, with one episode per week to follow after. The show will follow a mystery-of-the-week format, with new rogues to meet and new injustices to avenge in each chapter. The series was created by “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson.
Can you watch 'Poker Face' Series Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Poker Face: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
'Poker Face' Series Premiere Schedule
Peacock will be airing ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
- Episode 1: Thursday, January 26, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, January 26, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, January 26, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, January 26, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, February 9, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Episode 9: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Episode 10: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Can you watch 'Poker Face' Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Poker Face: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Poker Face' Series Premiere?
You can watch Poker Face: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Poker Face' Series Premiere Trailer
Poker Face: Season 1January 26, 2023
This mystery-of-the-week series follows Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
