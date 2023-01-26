How to Watch ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Natasha Lyonne is headed back to streaming, this time in the new series “ Poker Face ” coming to Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 26. The series stars Lyonne as Charlie, a woman with the ability to tell when someone is lying beyond a shadow of a doubt. Throughout the season, Charlie’s special power will lead her through explosive adventures and puzzling mysteries that would stump even the most analytical-minded among us. You can watch Poker Face: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Poker Face' Series Premiere

How good is your poker face? You’ll have to be pretty darn good indeed to sneak a lie past Charlie Cale. She’s a former casino worker who’s seen it all, which has given her the innate ability to determine with concrete certainty whether or not someone is lying to her.

“Poker Face” will follow Charlie as she’s forced to leave her job and life behind, and head out on the road. She hits the highways in her Plymouth Barracuda, and at every stop encounters a new cast of characters with mysteries and secrets of their own. Inevitably, Charlie becomes embroiled in their strange crimes, and her truth-seeking abilities make each episode a mystery she can’t help but solve.

The first three episodes of “Poker Face” will debut on Thursday, Jan. 26, with one episode per week to follow after. The show will follow a mystery-of-the-week format, with new rogues to meet and new injustices to avenge in each chapter. The series was created by “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson.

Can you watch 'Poker Face' Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial.

'Poker Face' Series Premiere Schedule

Peacock will be airing ‘Poker Face’ Series Premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, February 9, 2023

: Thursday, February 9, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, February 23, 2023

: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, March 2, 2023

: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, March 9, 2023

'Poker Face' Series Premiere Trailer