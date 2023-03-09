How to Watch ‘Poker Face’ Season 1 Finale on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Poker Face” has been one of the buzziest new shows on streaming throughout its first season, and it’s easly to see why. Charlie Cale ranged across America in the first season of the new Peacock series, but it’s time for her initial adventures to end on Thursday, March 9 when the season finale debuts. Charlie has used her innate truth-seeking abilities to help people in every corner of the United States this season, but who will be there to help her? You can watch Poker Face: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Poker Face' Season 1 Finale

“Poker Face” is a mystery-of-the-week series, featuring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale. Blessed with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Charlie investigates crimes she encounters on the road. As she seeks to evade her own past, she can’t help finding other people who need her unique brand of help.

But in the season finale, it’s Charlie that finds herself in need of help. Charlie fled across the country to evade Sterling Frost (Ron Perlman), the ruthless and shady casino owner who employed her until her sudden departure in the first episode. Now he’s tracked her down once again, and whether or not Charlie will escape with her life depends entirely on her quick wit and resourceful nature.

Can you watch 'Poker Face' Season 1 Finale for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Poker Face: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch 'Poker Face' Season 1 Finale offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Poker Face: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Poker Face' Season 1 Finale?

You can watch Poker Face: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

