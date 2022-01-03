How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the Trail Blazers

Atlanta Hawks (16-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-22, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Young is second in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 11-9 on their home court. Portland has a 9-15 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 8-10 on the road. Atlanta is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.1% as a team from downtown this season. Malcolm Hill leads them shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Cameron Reddish is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 107.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Malik Ellison: out (health protocols), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Malcolm Hill: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).