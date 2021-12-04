 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Tatum, Celtics set for matchup against the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (12-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum ranks 10th in the league averaging 24.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-2 in home games. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.6.

The Celtics have gone 6-7 away from home. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tatum is averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Norman Powell: day to day (quad), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Nassir Little: out (ankle).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring), Romeo Langford: day to day (ankle).

