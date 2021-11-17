 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup with the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (10-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Portland. He currently ranks third in the league scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-1 on their home court. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.4 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic leads the Trail Blazers with 11.1 boards.

The Bulls are 5-2 on the road. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference allowing just 102.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 21.3 points and 4.3 assists. Damian Lillard is shooting 39.6% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

DeRozan is averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 107.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: out (ankle).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols).

