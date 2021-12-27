How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland plays Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (15-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Portland in Western Conference action Monday.

The Trail Blazers are 7-15 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 9-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 12-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the league allowing only 105.1 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 23.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Ben McLemore: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Nassir Little: day to day (illness), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (illness), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).