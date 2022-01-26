How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Powell and the Trail Blazers host conference foe Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (27-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (20-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -4; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers host Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 8-20 in Western Conference games. Portland has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 21-12 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 105.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 132-117 on Dec. 28, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic is shooting 42.0% and averaging 27.1 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot).