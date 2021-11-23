How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Portland, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers play the Nuggets on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (9-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Trail Blazers take on Denver.

The Trail Blazers are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 109.2 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Nuggets are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.2 fast break points per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 2.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 15 the Nuggets won 124-95 led by 28 points from Jokic, while CJ McCollum scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 21.6 points and 8.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. McCollum is averaging 18.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).