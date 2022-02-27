How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Jokic, Denver set for matchup with Portland

Denver Nuggets (35-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -8; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Jokic is ninth in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 1-8 against Northwest Division teams. Portland ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 42.1 points per game in the paint.

The Nuggets are 20-17 against conference opponents. Denver scores 110.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 140-108 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Will Barton led the Nuggets with 21 points, and Ben McLemore led the Trail Blazers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Trail Blazers. McLemore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Barton is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 103.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Greg Brown III: day to day (illness), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).