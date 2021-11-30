How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
- When: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.
In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.
Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland takes on Detroit, aims to end 3-game slide
By The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons (4-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -9.5; over/under is 216
BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its three-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Detroit.
The Trail Blazers have gone 9-1 at home. Portland is 0-2 in one-possession games.
The Pistons are 2-8 in road games. Detroit has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 39.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
Jerami Grant is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Pistons. Frank Jackson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.
Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: out (quad).
Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (tibia), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).