How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In Portland, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers play the Warriors on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (42-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-24 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The Warriors have gone 25-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.6.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 104-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points, and Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Nurkic is averaging 16.6 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Curry is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Klay Thompson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).