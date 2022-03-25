How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Houston visits Portland on 11-game road slide

Houston Rockets (18-55, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-45, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to stop its 11-game road losing streak when the Rockets take on Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 11-31 against Western Conference opponents. Portland allows 114.5 points and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Rockets are 9-37 against conference opponents. Houston gives up 118.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets 125-110 in their last matchup on Jan. 29. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 27 points, and Christian Wood led the Rockets with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists. Brandon Williams is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 assists. Jalen Green is averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 110.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Greg Brown III: day to day (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Rockets: None listed.