How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Houston plays Portland on 3-game road slide

Houston Rockets (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-1, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Rockets visit Portland.

Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (illness), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).