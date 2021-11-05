 Skip to Content
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland takes on Indiana, looks to halt 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (3-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup with Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

Portland finished 42-30 overall a season ago while going 20-16 at home. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 114.3 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Indiana went 34-38 overall a season ago while going 21-15 on the road. The Pacers gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).

