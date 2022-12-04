 Skip to Content
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland hosts Indiana after Simons' 45-point performance

Indiana Pacers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Indiana Pacers after Anfernee Simons scored 45 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Trail Blazers have gone 4-5 at home. Portland is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are 5-6 on the road. Indiana ranks second in the league scoring 17.7 fast break points per game. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 24.8 points and 4.5 assists. Jerami Grant is shooting 48.1% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Keon Johnson: out (hip), Josh Hart: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (core), Drew Eubanks: out (hip), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (groin), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

