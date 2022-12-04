How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland hosts Indiana after Simons' 45-point performance

Indiana Pacers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Indiana Pacers after Anfernee Simons scored 45 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Trail Blazers have gone 4-5 at home. Portland is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are 5-6 on the road. Indiana ranks second in the league scoring 17.7 fast break points per game. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 24.8 points and 4.5 assists. Jerami Grant is shooting 48.1% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Keon Johnson: out (hip), Josh Hart: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (core), Drew Eubanks: out (hip), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (groin), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).