How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Los Angeles Clippers to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (1-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portland went 23-19 in Western Conference action and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers shot 45.3% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers

averaged 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: out (left petellar), Tony Snell: out (right foot).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).