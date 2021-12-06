How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-9 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Clippers are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won 117-109 in the last meeting on Nov. 10. George led the Clippers with 24 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

George is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Nassir Little: out (ankle).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).