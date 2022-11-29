How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers Game Online on November 29, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on KTLA and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers

In Portland and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN in Portland.

In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t available on a Live TV Streaming Service, but is available with the ClipperVision Streaming Service.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.9.

The Clippers are 9-8 in conference games. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference allowing only 106.8 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nurkic is averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Paul George is averaging 23.6 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle).