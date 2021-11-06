 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference play and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 47.1 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 109.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.0 last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Dwight Howard: day to day (neck), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

