How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (26-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its five-game home losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 9-24 in conference games. Portland is 9-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 14-17 in conference matchups. Los Angeles allows 112.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 99-94 on Feb. 3, with Anthony Davis scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Carmelo Anthony is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 13.4 points. Davis is shooting 58.3% and averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: out (hamstring), Dwight Howard: out (back), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).