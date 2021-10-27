 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Root Sports Northwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Root Sports Northwest, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis against Portland after 40-point outing

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ 121-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland finished 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference play last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 47.1 from 3-point range.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: out (left petellar), Tony Snell: out (right foot).
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

