How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland faces Memphis, aims to stop home skid

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (17-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to break its five-game home skid with a win over Memphis.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-13 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 13-6 in conference play. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 116-96 in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 20.6 points and 4.5 assists. Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 104.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 112.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: out (quad), CJ McCollum: out (lung).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).