How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup.

Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per game on 38.5 made field goals last season.

Memphis went 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (illness).