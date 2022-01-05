How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Miami visits Portland after Simons' 43-point showing

Miami Heat (23-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Miami Heat after Anfernee Simons scored 43 points in the Trail Blazers’ 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Trail Blazers have gone 12-9 in home games. Portland has a 9-15 record against teams over .500.

The Heat are 11-11 in road games. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyler Herro is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (health and safety protocols), Cameron McGriff: out (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard: out (rest), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).