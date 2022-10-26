Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers play the Heat on 4-game win streak

Miami Heat (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-0, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Miami.

Portland finished 27-55 overall last season while going 17-24 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 38.1 from 3-point range.

Miami went 11-7 overall with a 24-17 record on the road a season ago. The Heat shot 44.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: day to day (knee).