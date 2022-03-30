How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30 record against teams above .500.

The Pelicans are 21-24 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.1.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers 111-97 in their last meeting on Dec. 22. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Drew Eubanks is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Devonte’ Graham averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Valanciunas is shooting 56.2% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: out (eye), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee).