How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers host the Knicks in cross-conference game

New York Knicks (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and New York play in non-conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 15-16 in home games. Portland is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Keljin Blevins shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 12-16 on the road. New York gives up 106.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).