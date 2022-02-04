How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland takes on Oklahoma City, aims to break 3-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-31, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to end its three-game skid when the Trail Blazers play Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers are 1-7 against division opponents. Portland is 9-12 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Thunder are 2-5 against the rest of the division. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the league with 45.9 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 98-81 on Feb. 1. Luguentz Dort scored 18 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.9 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Thunder: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).