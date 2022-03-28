How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers take on the Thunder on 3-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-47, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Trail Blazers play Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers have gone 1-12 against division opponents. Portland gives up 114.6 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Thunder are 4-9 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City currently has the league’s worst offense, averaging just 103.4 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers 96-93 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 23 points, and CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Trendon Watford is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).