How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Root Sports Northwest

Includes: Root Sports Northwest

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland takes on Orlando, looks to end 5-game skid

Orlando Magic (12-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-33, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with Orlando as losers of five straight games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 14-15 in home games. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 41.9 points per game in the paint.

The Magic have gone 7-23 away from home. Orlando is 9-27 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 98-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Magic. Chuma Okeke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 105.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).